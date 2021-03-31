QR code crackdown across the state as virus detected in wastewater

Authorities will aim to do more than 3500 checks across 500 businesses over the next three weeks.
Supermarkets, seafood, meat and poultry will be a focus today and across the Easter weekend.
AirBnB data collected between April 2 – 9 will be used to target cafes, restaurants and other businesses, with a focus this week on the Bass Coast, Mornington Peninsula, East Gippsland and Yarra Ranges.
Next week targeted areas will include the Surf Coast, Geelong, Glenelg, Bellarine Peninsula, Colac-Otway, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Alpine, Hepburn and Grampians regions.
Fragments were detected in Melbourne’s south-east on March 25 and the city’s west on March 29.
Suburbs on alert include Berwick, Cranbourne North and South, Hallam, Narre Warren, and Officer in the south-east.
In the west, residents and recent visitors to Hoppers Crossing, Tarneit, Truganina and Werribee have been told to watch for symptoms.
The wastewater alert comes after Brisbane entered a snap lockdown on Monday when fears of a growing cluster grew in the sunshine state.
Today Victoria recorded no new cases from more than 19,000 tests.
There is just one active case in the state.