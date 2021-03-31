Pixie Geldof Expecting Her First Child

Instagram

Bob Geldof’s daughter is preparing for her new role as a first-time mother as she is pregnant with her first child with husband George Barnett after nearly four years of marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Bob Geldof‘s daughter Pixie is expecting her first child.

The 30-year-old model daughter of “Boomtown Rats” star Bob and the late Paula Yates showed off a large baby bump during a stroll in London with boyfriend George Barnett in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail Online.

Pixie, who has yet to comment on the pregnancy on her social media pages, looked summery in a blue maxi dress as she and her spouse grabbed a cold drink while out and about in the capital.

It’s the first child for both Pixie and George, 32, who married in June 2017.

Pixie and These New Puritans rocker George started dating in 2012, with the beauty telling Elle magazine the following year that she felt her boyfriend was “The One.”

On her birthday in September last year, she reflected on the past ten years of her life. “Yesterday marked both the end of one decade of my life and the beginning of another!” she wrote. “My 20s were quite a ride, a time that changed my life in every way.”

“Things that I never thought would change did. Things I never wanted to change did too. And things I hadn’t even dreamed up, became a reality. It was a decade I saw both the heavens and the hells of. A decade where I made peace with what was and wasn’t, i learned to appreciate what I have while I have it, and learned to be ok when somethings just can not be let go.”

“It taught me to love people with all my heart, and show them that love as often as I can. I changed, I made up my mind and changed it again, I developed passions, and saw ambitions completed and also saw some fail.”

“I fell in love with and married someone I’m still amazed I get to spend my whole life with! It was a decade that felt so long I never thought it would end! But some how here we are!!”

“Yesterday was the best birthday I have ever had despite the weird world we currently live in,” she continued. “My mad, beautiful friends, who make everything good, really did what they do best! I’m full on in love with you all!”

She also gushed about her hubby, “And my husband who makes everything seem wonderful, made everything perfect. So, it was one hell of a journey! Hello 30s, so long 20s, you may not be missed but you’ll sure be remembered.”