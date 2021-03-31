Photos Of Beyoncé’s Twins On The Beach

Along with her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé has two twins — Sir and Rumi — but to date she hasn’t shared many photos of the pair.
Which is why it’s kind of a big deal that B just shared photos of her, Blue Ivy, and the twins at the beach.
There’s a photo of Rumi walking by the waves…
As well as a snap of Beyoncé and Sir getting their feet wet.
She also shared a photo of her and Blue wearing some snazzy frames.
And Blue Ivy and Beyoncé did recently win big at the Grammys (Blue Ivy’s first, no less!), so why not kick back and relax for a sec?
