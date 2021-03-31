PayPal to start letting US customers pay in Bitcoin at global merchants By Cointelegraph

PayPal to start letting US customers pay in Bitcoin at global merchants
Online payments giant PayPal will start to accept cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange at its millions of global merchants, the firm’s president and CEO revealed on Tuesday ahead of a formal announcement.
News broke regarding PayPal’s rumored decision to accept cryptocurrencies early on March 30. Later in the day, the firm’s CEO, Dan Schulman, confirmed to Reuters that the rumors were true and that an official statement would be released imminently.
