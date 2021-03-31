One man shot, another arrested following neighbourhood shooting at Ipswich

A verbal argument over neighbouring properties has ended with one man shot and another arrested south of Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Woods Court at Bellbird Park just before 10pm yesterday, following reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

It is alleged two men, not known to each other, became involved in a verbal argument through neighbouring properties before a 24-year-old man shot the other, a 39-year-man, in his arm.

Police allege the 24-year-old left the scene before police arrived, driving to nearby David Street in North Booval.

The man allegedly attempted to escape police a second time when officers arrived at David Street at 11.50pm, driving to Gledson Street before officers successfully deployed a tyre stinger.

The 24-year-old Bellbird Park man was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of a shortened firearm and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The 39-year-old Bellbird man was transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later.