NSW holidaymakers free to travel into Queensland and return says NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Easter long weekend travel

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’s “not overly concerned” about potential new cases in the northern part of the state due to the region’s swift response in heeding COVID-19 testing.

Ms Berejiklian says the community has “really taken the health advice on board”.

She moved to reassure holidaymakers from NSW they can travel north into Queensland over Easter and not worry about being forced into hotel quarantine on their return.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and travel rules for holidaymakers over the Easter long weekend. (Nine News/Today)

“As far as NSW is concerned, we always have open borders,” Ms Berejiklian told Today.

“Our citizens should never feel they can’t come back home. The only thing we ask is if you’ve come back from an area which has had a lot of cases, we said to everybody if you’ve just come back from Brisbane since 20 March, then you personally have to stay in your home for three days and respect that lockdown.

“If our citizens do go elsewhere into other states, they are always welcome back into their state.

“They don’t have to do that 14 day quarantine. We think that’s silly.

“We would urge other states to keep their borders open as well. In terms of travelling, you’re allowed to go anywhere as far as NSW citizens are concerned but obviously if Brisbane remains in lockdown, we don’t recommend that.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will make an announcement this morning on whether a snap lockdown across Greater Brisbane will be lifted tonight or extended.

Ms Berejiklian urged travellers to “just assess the risk’.

“You might need to stay in your hotel room if there’s suddenly a lockdown (in Queensland) or whatever else.

“The situation will depend on what the Queensland government tells us today about their cases and how well they’re controlling it.”

As for the north of the state, where new cases of COVID-19 have emerged, Ms Berejiklian asked the community to “take those extra precautions” to curb the spread.

“The good news is everything is still open.