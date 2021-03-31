Nike’s Request to Stop Production of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ Granted by Court

Nike/MSCHF

Eastern District of New York issues a temporary restraining order to prohibit MSCHF from fulfilling any orders for the controversial sneakers in collaboration with the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker.

AceShowbiz –

Lil Nas X‘s “Satan Shoes” may no longer be produced in the near future. A few days after Nike filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against MSCHF which worked with the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” singer, the shoe giant got its request to stop production of the controversial sneakers granted by a court.

Eastern District of New York reportedly has issued a temporary restraining order to prohibit the Brooklyn-based company from fulfilling any orders for “Satan Shoes”. In the court documents, it was also stated that the company cannot use Nike “swish” logo “or any mark that is confusingly similar” to Nike’s.

The court’s approval came after Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement. Nike has made it clear that the company was not involved with the Satan-themed shoes production and claimed it “is in no way connected with this project.”

Upon learning Nike’s filing, Nas X took to his Twitter account to share his reaction. Retweeting a post about the lawsuit, he dropped a meme featuring “SpongeBob SquarePants” character Squidward where he seemingly defended himself in front of his fellow Bikini Bottom residents. “I was just kidding. Come on, come on… You guys know I was just kidding,” he insisted.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker also put out a meme where Squidward looked miserable while asking for spare change from inside a box on the street. In the accompanying message, he wrote, “me after the nike lawsuit.”

Nas X himself has sparked backlash after promoting his “Satan Shoes”. One of the critics was Candace Owens who argued on Twitter, “We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet. We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind. How stupid can we be?”

Also condemning Nas X’s sneakers was Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem. She tweeted, “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”