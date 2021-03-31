Nic Carter takes aim at claims Bitcoin is an environmental disaster By Cointelegraph

Nic Carter takes aim at claims Bitcoin is an environmental disaster
Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter has produced a well-researched rebuttal to some of the key claims suggesting power-hungry mining is causing an environmental disaster.
In an in-depth article called Noahbjectivity on Bitcoin mining penned on March 30, the Castle Island Ventures Partner responds to claims by Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith in a March 24 article titled Bitcoin miners are on a path to self-destruction.
