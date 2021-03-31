New on Netflix in April 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

The brighter evenings are here, but that doesn’t mean Netflix is slowing down.
In April, the streaming service has its busiest month of the year so far thanks to the arrival of some high-profile new films and TV shows.
Hoping to crack the Netflix top 10 is superhero comedy Thunder Force, which unites Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, as well as Shadow and Bone, the first adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy Grisha trilogy.
Then there’s Run, Aneesh Chaganty’s horror thriller following a teenager whose overprotective mother (Sarah Paulson) uses the fact she has a wheelchair as a justifiable reason to keep her locked away from outside world.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April below.
Original Titles
Movies
1 April
Irul
Tersanjung: The Movie
2 April
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
Run
Sky High
7 April
Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute
9 April
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
12 April
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
14 April
Love and Monsters
The Soul
15 April
Ride or Die
16 April
Ajeeb Daastaans
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Into the Beat
30 April
Things Heard and Seen
TV Shows
1 April
Prank Encounters season two
Worn Stories
2 April
Bitter Daisies season two
5 April
Family Reunion part three
7 April
Snabba Cash
The Big Day collection two
The Wedding Coach
16 April
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me
Why Are You Like This
19 April
Luis Miguel: The Series season two
23 April
Shadow and Bone
Zero
30 April
The Innocent
Documentary
7 April
This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
13 April
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
Kids and Family
13 April
Mighty Express season three
Anime
8 April
The Way of the Househusband
29 April
Yasuke
Licenced Titles
Movies
1 April
Alleycats
American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success
Baarìa
Beneath
The Borrowers
The Boy
Cast Away
Collateral
Curve
Death Becomes Her
Esio Trot
Grace Stirs Up Success
The Hitcher
In the Name of the Father
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure
Love Story
Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield
Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos
Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie
Murder on the Home Front
Outcast
Out of Time
Page Eight
Raw Deal
Red Heat
RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
Salting the Battlefield
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek the Musical
Sixty Six
Sleepers
They Live
The Time Traveller’s Wife
Turks & Caicos
Twister
Wild Bill
2 April
God Calling
8 April
Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love
11 April
A Star Is Born
14 April
Chestnut: Hero of Central Park
15 April
Jiu Jitsu
Only Mine
20 April
Smallfoot
30 April
Rocketman
TV shows
10 April
Don’t Fire the First One
15 April
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Documentary
1 April
Sherpa
5 April
Coded Bias
15 April
Dark City Beneath the Beat
Kids and Family
7 April
Upin & Ipin
Anime
16 April
Seraph of the End season two