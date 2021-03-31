New on Netflix in April 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

The brighter evenings are here, but that doesn’t mean Netflix is slowing down.

In April, the streaming service has its busiest month of the year so far thanks to the arrival of some high-profile new films and TV shows.

Hoping to crack the Netflix top 10 is superhero comedy Thunder Force, which unites Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, as well as Shadow and Bone, the first adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy Grisha trilogy.

Then there’s Run, Aneesh Chaganty’s horror thriller following a teenager whose overprotective mother (Sarah Paulson) uses the fact she has a wheelchair as a justifiable reason to keep her locked away from outside world.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April below.

Original Titles

Movies

1 April

Irul

Tersanjung: The Movie

2 April

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Run

Sky High

Kiera Allen in ‘Run’, the first thriller in 70 years to star a wheelchair user (Netflix)

7 April

Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute

9 April

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

12 April

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Netflix superhero film ‘Thunder Force’ (Netflix)

14 April

Love and Monsters

The Soul

15 April

Ride or Die

16 April

Ajeeb Daastaans

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Into the Beat

30 April

Things Heard and Seen

Dylan O’Brien leads Netflix Oscar nominee ‘Love and Monsters’ (Netflix)

TV Shows

1 April

Prank Encounters season two

Worn Stories

2 April

Bitter Daisies season two

5 April

Family Reunion part three

7 April

Snabba Cash

The Big Day collection two

The Wedding Coach

‘Stranger Things’ actor Gaten Matarazzo returns for a new season of controversial series ‘Prank Encounters’ (Netflix)

16 April

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Why Are You Like This

19 April

Luis Miguel: The Series season two

23 April

Shadow and Bone

Zero

30 April

The Innocent

Fantasy adaptation ‘Shadow and Bone’ could be Netflix’s next smash hit (Netflix)

Documentary

7 April

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

13 April

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Kids and Family

13 April

Mighty Express season three

Anime

8 April

The Way of the Househusband

29 April

Yasuke

Licenced Titles

Movies

1 April

Alleycats

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success

Baarìa

Beneath

The Borrowers

The Boy

Cast Away

Collateral

Curve

Death Becomes Her

Esio Trot

Grace Stirs Up Success

The Hitcher

In the Name of the Father

Tom Cruise’s rare villainous turn in Michael Mann’s thriller ‘Collateral’ (Paramount Pictures)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure

Love Story

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

Murder on the Home Front

Outcast

Out of Time

Page Eight

Raw Deal

Red Heat

Carl Franklin’s ‘Out of Time’, starring Denzel Washington, is coming to Netflix (MGM Distribution Co)

RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

Salting the Battlefield

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Musical

Sixty Six

Sleepers

They Live

The Time Traveller’s Wife

Turks & Caicos

Twister

Wild Bill

2 April

God Calling

8 April

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love

11 April

A Star Is Born

14 April

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018’s ‘A Star is Born’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

15 April

Jiu Jitsu

Only Mine

20 April

Smallfoot

30 April

Rocketman

Taron Egerton as Elton John in musical biopic ‘Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)

TV shows

10 April

Don’t Fire the First One

15 April

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Documentary

1 April

Sherpa

5 April

Coded Bias

15 April

Dark City Beneath the Beat

Kids and Family

7 April

Upin & Ipin

Anime

16 April

Seraph of the End season two