New Mom Morgan Stewart Shows Off ‘Six Weeks Postpartum’ Body in Tiny Bikini

A month and a half after she gave birth to baby daughter named Row Renggli McGraw, the ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ star flaunts her fabulous shape in the two-piece.

Morgan Stewart does not need postpartum wardrobe. A month and a half after giving birth to her first child with husband Jordan McGraw, the former star of “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” revealed that her post-baby body is still as flattering as it used to be before her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, March 30, the 32-year-old showed off her figure in a sizzling selfie that she shared via Instagram Story. Rocking a messy bun, black tiny bikini and a pair of white sleepers, she struck a pose in front of a wall-mounted mirror in between spa treatments. Over the image, she simply wrote, “Six Weeks Postpartum.”

Over the sizzling selfie, the “Daily Pop” and “Nightly Pop” co-host also tagged @flavialanini, the founder of Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute. Before flaunting her figure, she put out a photo of a comfy message table with a caption read, “Serious detox this AM.”

Morgan welcomed a baby girl with Jordan on February 16. The TV beauty announced the happy news through an Instagram post dated February 17. At the time, she posted a picture of her holding the newborn, whom she and her husband named Row Renggli McGraw, while sitting on a hospital bed.

In the caption of the post, Morgan spilled, “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.” She followed it up with another picture of her and Row in a white cozy couch, and a caption that read, “The happiest month I’ve ever had.”

Morgan and Jordan went public with their romance in March 2020. In July the same year, the son of TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw proposed to the TV star. The two of them announced they were expecting a child together the following month.

In December, the couple made their relationship official. Dr. Phil congratulated them by posting on Instagram, “So happy for you and Morgan! It is inspiring to see the love you share and I can’t wait for the life you will share to unfold. Love you both!! Good job Jordan!”