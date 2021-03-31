Miley Cyrus and Yungblud Aren’t Dating Despite Their Flirtatious Night Out

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

The dating rumors between the pair start after the 'Wrecking Ball' singer and the '11 Minutes' musican were captured on camera enjoying some time together on Thursday at the Sunset Strip bar.

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud are apparently nothing but close friends. After sparking romance rumors as they were previously caught getting flirty with each other during an outing, a source claims that the two stars are not romantically linked.

“Miley and Yungblud are not dating,” the source spills to Entertainment Tonight. The insider goes on to say that the “Malibu” songstress and the “I Think I’m OKAY” musician “are just buddies and were having a fun night out with friends.”

The dating rumors between the pair started after they were captured on camera enjoying some time together on Thursday, March 25 at the Sunset Strip bar. Miley was seen sipping on beers and flirting with the red-haired musician as they were joined by a close group of friends in a private corner of the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles that night.

Some photos which were obtained by Daily Mail also featured the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth taking several shots of Corona beer while chatting with her friends. Yungblud was also seen walking over to stroke her hair sweetly.

Not stopping there, Miley and the ex-boyfriend of Halsey giggled and touched each other before stealing a kiss. One snap, meanwhile, showed that Miley flirtatiously bit Yungblud’s finger.

“She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life,” one source said to E! News of the night out. “There was a vibe between them and they didn’t take their eyes off of each other. It definitely looked like something is going on between them.”

Another source revealed to Page Six that “Miley randomly started singing something at the table and everyone from the restaurant turned around and looked and was like, ‘OMG, it’s Miley Cyrus.’ ”