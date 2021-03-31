Microsoft Pops on $22 Billion U.S. Army Contract By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Microsoft (NASDAQ:) popped 3% after saying it won a U.S. Army contract worth up to almost $22 billion over 10 years, CNBC reported.

Microsoft will build more than 120,000 custom HoloLens augmented-reality headsets, which cost $3,500 each for a standard-issue version, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC.

In 2018, Microsoft got a $480 million contract for prototypes of the Integrated Visual Augmented System, or IVAS, and this contract will involve providing production versions.

Microsoft employees have protested the company developing weapons.