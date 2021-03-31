Microsoft Pops on $22 Billion U.S. Army Contract By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Microsoft (NASDAQ:) popped 3% after saying it won a U.S. Army contract worth up to almost $22 billion over 10 years, CNBC reported.
Microsoft will build more than 120,000 custom HoloLens augmented-reality headsets, which cost $3,500 each for a standard-issue version, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC.
In 2018, Microsoft got a $480 million contract for prototypes of the Integrated Visual Augmented System, or IVAS, and this contract will involve providing production versions.
Microsoft employees have protested the company developing weapons.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.