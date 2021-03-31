Micron, Western Digital each exploring possible deal for Japanese chip maker Kioxia: WSJ By Reuters

© Reuters. Micron Technology’s solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco
(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:) are individually exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp. that could value the Japanese semiconductor firm at around $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
