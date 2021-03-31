Micron forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt
(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for its chips, driven by an extended remote working trend and boost from 5G smartphone adoption.
The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $6.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.