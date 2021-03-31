Micron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Micron (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Micron announced earnings per share of $0.98 on revenue of $6.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9336 on revenue of $6.16B.

Micron shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.87% from its 52 week high of $95.75 set on March 1. They are outperforming the which is up 1.58% from the start of the year.

Micron follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Micron’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on March 23, who reported EPS of $3.14 on revenue of $3.91B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $3.75B.

Oracle had beat expectations on March 10 with third quarter EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $10.09B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $10.07B.

