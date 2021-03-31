Mick Cronin has great quote after UCLA’s improbable win

UCLA did the unthinkable and knocked off Michigan 51-49 in a thriller to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins struggled to score early in the East Region final on Tuesday. They had only four points through the first 10 minutes. But their top player Johnny Juzang started to come on late in the first half and didn’t stop. He finished with 28 points — more than half of the Bruins’ total — and helped carry UCLA to victory.

UCLA was a No. 11 seed and had to come through the play-in game to reach the Final Four. Conversely, Michigan was the No. 1 seed in the region and was expected to make the Final Four. That led to UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s great quote after the game about his Bruins being the underdogs.