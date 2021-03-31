Michael Strahan May Have Filled His Iconic Gap

Michael Strahan is known for his great personality, excellent hosting skills, whatever the fuck happened with Kelly Ripa, and, of course, his iconic gap.
It’s somewhat his thing.
Like he literally poses with other gap-tooth beings.
Others are…suspicious:
Just a few days earlier, Michael posted something about “gap pride”:
Could this be something a bit more sinister?
Perhaps it’s an April Fools Day joke?
Did we just get deep faked by Michael Strahan?
And by “time” I mean we will probably find out tomorrow morning when he posts “lol jk.”
Otherwise this statue is irrelevant!
