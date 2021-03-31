Michael Strahan May Have Filled His Iconic Gap

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Michael Strahan is known for his great personality, excellent hosting skills, whatever the fuck happened with Kelly Ripa, and, of course, his iconic gap.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

It’s somewhat his thing.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Like he literally poses with other gap-tooth beings.

Others are…suspicious:

@michaelstrahan I don’t know man, April 1st is right around the corner but hey....lol

Just a few days earlier, Michael posted something about “gap pride”:

@DonnieWahlberg @michaelstrahan 🤔 why do I think this is a set up for April 1st? Because you don’t write this a week ago and then get this procedure done. 👀 🦷🤫 https://t.co/WMSmDJ4aMz

@DonnieWahlberg @michaelstrahan 🤔 why do I think this is a set up for April 1st? Because you don’t write this a week ago and then get this procedure done. 👀 🦷🤫 https://t.co/WMSmDJ4aMz


Twitter: @yikes77

Could this be something a bit more sinister?

Perhaps it’s an April Fools Day joke?

Did we just get deep faked by Michael Strahan?

And by “time” I mean we will probably find out tomorrow morning when he posts “lol jk.”

Otherwise this statue is irrelevant!


Jason Miller / Getty Images

