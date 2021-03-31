Home Business Michael Jordan, Will Smith join $305M funding round for NBA Top Shot...

Michael Jordan, Will Smith join $305M funding round for NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Michael Jordan, Will Smith join $305M funding round for NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs

NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs has secured about $305 million in new funding round from investors.

According to a report by Business Insider on Tuesday, past and present NBA stars like Michael Jordan, Alex Caruso, and Kevin Durant participated in the funding round. Other investors included The Chernin Group and Will Smith’s venture capital outfit Dreamers VC.