Michael Johnsen resigns following sexual assault allegations

NSW MP Michael Johnsen has resigned from parliament following allegations he raped a sex worker in the Blue Mountains.

Fresh allegations against the Upper Hunter MP emerged yesterday, claiming Mr Johnsen also offered a sex worker $1000 for sex at Parliament House and sent her lewd messages.

Mr Johnsen was suspended by the Nationals and he later quit the party after the sexual assault allegation first emerged.

Deputy Premier and NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro confirmed Mr Johnsen’s resignation in a statement, saying he “welcomed” the decision.

“Last week I sought the resignation of the Member for Upper Hunter Michael Johnsen as Parliamentary Secretary,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Yesterday, following further reports, I told Mr Johnsen his position as a Member of Parliament was untenable and called for his resignation.

“My message to the people of the Upper Hunter is I will always put integrity before politics, which is why I called for Mr Johnsen’s resignation.

“I want to say to the communities of the Upper Hunter that I am sorry, but please be assured the NSW Nationals’ focus has always been, and will always be, on delivering for the Upper Hunter and keeping our communities safe and secure.”

Ms Doyle did not name the MP at the centre of the allegations, but Mr Johnsen soon confirmed it was him.

Mr Johnsen denied the allegations last week in a statement, saying he was “devastated” by the claims and that he is “an innocent party”.

The rape allegation is the subject of a police investigation.