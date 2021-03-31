Mexico’s financial stability body says system coping well under pandemic pressure By Reuters



© Reuters. A building undergoing construction is seen in Mexico City



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s financial system continues to face the coronavirus pandemic from a “solid” position, the country’s financial stability council said on Wednesday.

The council said the risks to the Mexican system are associated with possible tightening of global financial flows, where a degree of volatility is expected.

The council, in a statement ahead of its annual report to be published in April, said the country’s banking system is coping with the pandemic well.

“The banking system shows, as a whole, a situation of strength, with a solid capital position and liquidity levels above the minimum applicable regulations,” the council said.