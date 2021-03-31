Mets-Nats Opening Day game in doubt due to COVID?

MLB and the MLB Players Association had done well to limit positive COVID-19 cases throughout spring training camps, and they announced last Friday that only two new players and two staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the previous week. Up to that time, MLB had reported 33 total positive COVID-19 test results, 25 from players, since intake testing upon arrival at spring training.

While MLB hadn’t yet addressed Washington’s new COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals and Mets are off Friday before resuming their series on Saturday. The league, theoretically, could push the opener to Friday to allow the Nationals to conduct additional COVID-19 testing and ensure they’re not facing a potential outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Mets and Lindor remain far apart in contract negotiations. New York reportedly offered him a 10-year, $325 million contract, but his camp countered with a 12-year deal worth $385 million. The 27-year-old has repeatedly said he won’t continue contract talks past Opening Day, but that date may now be a moving target for the Mets.