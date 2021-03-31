Malik Beasley Contests Paternity of His and Montana Yao’s Son

Instagram

The paternity test hugely affects the court’s ruling on temporary child support as the model was previously denied temporary spousal support after requesting $5,000 per month.

AceShowbiz –

The divorce battle between Malik Beasley and his estranged wife Montana Yao turns even uglier. It was reported that the NBA player questions the paternity of their 2-year-old son, Makai, in new court documents.

Us Weekly stated that the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player “now contests paternity” and has already taken the test to prove if he is the biological father of Makai. “[The] results of those tests are unknown as of the date of this Order,” read the documents.

As for Montana, she accused Malik of not giving her child support for Makai, who was born in March 2019 before the former couple got married. She “contends that Husband [Malik] is the biological father of the child but no Recognition of Parentage has been signed and Husband has not otherwise been adjudicate the child’s father,” according to the court documents.

Malik’s attorney Steven A. Haney revealed to the news outlet in a statement on Tuesday, March 30 that his client took the paternity test last week. “Given the facts and circumstances surrounding these parties’ relationship and lifestyle it would have been negligent not to have one performed. If he is deemed the biological father, he will comply with the order or the court. The Order was contingent upon paternity being established,” he revealed.

Montana’s representative also confirmed that the model’s estranged husband “did want a paternity test and took the test” already. The rep went on to say, “Montana’s taking Makai to get one tomorrow [March 31]. It’s comical for her that he has requested a paternity test because this entire time on social media he has claimed Makai to be his son and he knows it’s his son.”

The paternity test hugely affected the court’s ruling on temporary child support as Montana was denied temporary spousal support on Monday, March 29 after requesting $5,000 per month. “Wife’s request for temporary child support is granted conditioned on Husband becoming adjudicated the child’s father,” the filing read. “Upon the fulfillment of that condition, Husband shall pay Wife $6500/mo. in temporary child support.”

Additionally, Montana was denied her request for $20,000 to pay her attorney’s fees. Her request for a $15,000 advance from the duo’s marital estate has also been deferred.

Montana and Malik split after the basketball player was snapped holding hands with Larsa Pippen back in November 2020. While Larsa alluded that the pair were already broken up when she was dating him, Montana insisted that they were pretty much together when the picture surfaced online.