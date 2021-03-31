Luke Bryan Shares Gruesome Video of Fishing Accident

Instagram

The ‘One Margarita’ crooner gives a close-up look at his injury after he accidentally hooks his own hand during a fishing trip, quipping, ‘Pretty sure that’s in my bone.’

AceShowbiz –

Luke Bryan has had his recent fishing trip “ruined” with a painful incident. Revealing that he hooked his own hand during the outing, the “One Margarita” crooner took to social media to share a gruesome video of the accident.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 30, the 44-year-old star put out a clip that gave a close-up look at his injured hand. “Well, this is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that’s in my bone,” he quipped. In the caption of the footage, he simply wrote, “Dammit.”

<br />

Luke’s post was met with comical comments from many. One in particular was from his wife Caroline Bryan who penned, “I leave your a** for 2 hours and this happens….damn baby.” Fellow singer Jake Owen jested, “Huntin, Fishin, lovin every day,” referring to Luke’s 2015 song. Comedian Josh Wolf, meanwhile, jokingly asked, “Did you keep it or throw it back in?”

Around the same time, the “That’s My Kind of Night” singer turned to Instagram Story to upload a clip that saw his guitar tech Russ driving him to the doctor. “Well, I invited Russ, my guitar tech, on a fishing trip, and leave it to me… I ruined the fishing trip,” he said, showing his injury.

A few hours later, the “American Idol” judge added another video where he was seen laying back in an office while a medical worker tried to remove the hook from his thumb. He then joked, “We’re violating HIPAA somehow.” After returning to the water, he offered fans an update on his condition. Showing his finger to the camera, he exclaimed, “Got the hook out! We’re back!”

<br />

<br />

Luke’s accident came nearly two weeks after he celebrated his son Thomas Boyer Bryan’s latest milestone. Sharing a selfie with Thomas on Instagram, he gushed, “Getting to ski with my teenager now. Wow. 13. Happy birthday buddy. I love you.”