Lil Nas X And FKA Twigs Address “Montero” And “Cellophane” Similarities

Both clips show the artist beginning in a heavenly place in the clouds, and eventually falling-slash-pole-dancing down into something darker. Huang went on to address the similarities in a Twitter thread later that night, saying he was a fan of Lil Nas X and recognized that Nas had collaborated with Twigs’ choreographer on “Call Me By Your Name,” but accusing Nas and his label Columbia Records of “causing harm” by “repurposing” the images and ideas used in “Cellophane.”

He went on: “When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labor and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work.” “Intentional or not, copying other artists’ work happens. Making music videos is a labor of love. The demand for content pushed by major labels renders our work disposable and pits artists against each other.” Huang concluded his thread by urging those in the music industry “to respect directors, uphold artistic accountability and honor the ingenuity of artists dedicating their blood sweat and tears to imagine better futures amidst a broken industry.”