LBRY fires back at SEC over ‘aggressive and disastrous’ securities complaint By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

LBRY fires back at SEC over ‘aggressive and disastrous’ securities complaint

Blockchain company LBRY, Inc. has hit back at the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying a complaint filed against it threatens much of the crypto industry because it would define most tokens as securities.

The SEC has been looking into the blockchain-based publishing platform LBRY, Inc. as part of a three-year investigation that started in May 2018.