LaMarcus Aldridge says he signed with Nets to ‘fill a void’

LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t join the Brooklyn Nets to achieve more individual accolades. The veteran big man admitted as much on Tuesday.

Aldridge spoke to reporters for the first time since he arrived in Brooklyn and admitted he chose the Nets to “fill a void,” according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“I’m not here to be an All-Star,” Aldridge said. “That’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to bring the value, try to bring the things I’m good at and trying to help this team win. I’m not worried about being an All-Star anymore.”

Aldridge signed with the Nets after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. He spoke with Kevin Durant and James Harden before agreeing to a deal with Brooklyn.

The 35-year-old joins an already-loaded Nets roster with Durant, Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. He’s not the same player he once was, but he still has been effective this season and can help the Nets around the rim and in the paint.

Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36% from deep.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Aldridge needs to participate in a few practices before he debuts. He has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.