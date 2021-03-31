Kyle Lowry out at least 7-10 days with toe infection

Decorated starting Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will be sidelined for the next 7-10 days as he deals with a toe infection on his right foot, Blake Murphy of The Athletic tweets. Head coach Nick Nurse was candid about Lowry’s recovery to this point. “It’s not going very well,” Nurse said, per Murphy (via Twitter).

The subject of significant trade deadline noise, Lowry was ultimately not moved by Raptors team president Masai Ujiri at the deadline last Thursday. The 35-year-old 6-footer, a six-time All-Star in Toronto, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Losing Lowry tonight ahead of a matchup against the 19-27 Thunder could make Toronto’s March historically rough, as the 18-29 club is currently 1-12 in games played this month.

Lowry has not shown many signs of aging this season, averaging a stellar 17.0 PPG, 7.3 APG, and 5.4 RPG on a sparkling .436/.394/.881 slash line.