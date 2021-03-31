Kobe Bryant’s Wife Cries ‘Tears of Joy’ as Daughter Gets Accepted Into USC

Instagram

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating as Natalie, her oldest daughter with late NBA star Kobe, gets accepted into the prestigious University of Southern California.

Vanessa Bryant told her daughter Natalia that her late dad Kobe would be “so proud” of her as the 18-year-old celebrated getting accepted into the University of Southern California on Tuesday (30Mar21).

In an Instagram video, Natalia is seen wearing a USC top as she jumps up and down, shouting, “I got in!”

Captioning the clip, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”

“Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn.”

Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a fatal helicopter crash in January 2020.

When Vanessa feels overcome with her loss she thinks of her departed loved ones and her three children, Natalia, Bianka, four, and 20-month-old Capri, to give her strength.

“I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going,” she previously explained. “They inspire me to try harder and be better every day.”

“Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”