Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Gets Her Groove On Amid Possible Appendicitis Hospitalization

Instagram

Showing off her IV drip in a video that she shares on social media, ‘American Idol’ alum Claudia Conway makes a reference to Lil Baby and Gunna’s song ‘Drip Too Hard’.

AceShowbiz –

Claudia Conway has managed to keep a positive attitude toward her latest health issues. When revealing that she was hospitalized for possible appendicitis, the teen daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway got her groove on.

On Tuesday, March 30, the 16-year-old made use of TikTok to share a video of her in a hospital bed while she was attached to an IV. She could be seen dancing to Lil Baby and Gunna‘s “Drip Too Hard”. On the top of the clip, she wrote, “drip too hard? yall rocking w/ IVs?” In the caption, meanwhile, she penned, “let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst.”

The former “American Idol” contestant has since received well wishes from her followers. One user in particular wrote, “get well soon, hoping u feel better!” Another replied, “Hope you are okay!!!!” A third suggested, “omg get better soon. please don’t wait longer than needed when it should be taken out. stay safe.”

Claudia’s hospitalization came after she got eliminated from “American Idol” in its March 22 episode after performing a duet with Hannah Everhart. However, she got encouragement from judge Katy Perry who first raved, “You’re just coming to life. I can see it in you.”

“You’re taking control of your life. I applaud you for that. Claudia, this is going to be the end of the ‘American Idol’ journey for right now,” the fiancee of actor Orlando Bloom went on reminding. “I hope you learned a lot and come and see us again.”

Following Claudia’s elimination, Hannah told her, “It’s been wonderful working with you. I really appreciate your support. You’re a really wonderful person. I wish you the best of luck with whatever route you take.” In response, the TikTok star replied, “I’m going to be cheering for you. I think you can win this thing!”