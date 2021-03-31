Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Why She And Chris Pratt Won’t Post Pictures Of Daughter

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter,” Katherine wrote at the time. “We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed!” In his own caption, Chris added: “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

“I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” she told Today in an interview on Tuesday. “But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.” “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable,” she added. “That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Speaking of her own family, she concluded: “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby too.”