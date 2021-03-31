Katherine Schwarzenegger Inspired by Her Own Upbringing to Hide Daughter From Public

WENN

Katherine and husband Chris Pratt decide not to show their daughter’s face partly because she’s thankful to her famous parents for keeping her from public’s eyes when she’s young.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt won’t show their daughter’s face in public so she can have a “normal upbringing.”

The 31-year-old author shares seven-month-old daughter Lyla with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and though the tot is occasionally glimpsed on their social media pages, her features are always hidden to give her privacy and Katherine explained they made the decision in part due to the “great gift” she and her siblings received from her own famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Speaking on Today, she said, “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world.”

“But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

“We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Katherine admitted it is “really important” to herself and Chris – who also has eight-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris – that their daughter has as much privacy as she’s able to with famous parents.

She added, “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media.”

“All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”