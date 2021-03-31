Kakao Mobility secures strategic investment from Google By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google on a building at La Defense
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Kakao Mobility has secured a strategic investment from Google (NASDAQ:) of 56.5 billion won ($50.1 million), the transportation firm and parent Kakao Corp said on Thursday.
Kakao Mobility’s app, Kakao T, has 28 million registered users, and offers South Korea’s most popular taxi-hailing service as well as other transportation services.
Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:) Inc agreed to invest $200 million earlier this year, valuing Kakao Mobility at 3.42 trillion won.
