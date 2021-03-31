Justin Fields think’s he’s ‘different’ from past Ohio St. QBs

Justin Fields is hoping to turn around the perception that Ohio State does not develop quality quarterbacks.
Fields is expected to be a first-round pick in next month’s draft and admitted that he’s “different” than past quarterbacks that have come out of Ohio State, saying his work ethic is “unmatched.”
The latest quarterback out of Ohio State to be selected in the first round, Dwayne Haskins, was released by the Washington Football Team due to on-and-off field issues.
Fields isn’t anything like Haskins. The 22-year-old had a solid junior season for the Buckeyes, completing 70.2% of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also ran for 383 yards and five TDs.
He also doesn’t have the off-field concerns Haskins had entering the draft in 2019. If all goes well, Fields should pan out.