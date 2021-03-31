Jonathan Rivera and Fiancee Announce Pregnancy With Baby Bump Pic

Instagram

Nine months after getting engaged to Janelle Miller, the ’90 Day Fiance’ alum proudly announces that the two of them will welcome their first child together in August.

Reality star Jonathan Rivera is going to add father to his resume. Nine months after getting engaged to Janelle Miller, the “90 Day Fiance” alum announced that he and his fiancee are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump by the beach.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret…We will be welcoming our first child,” wrote the 34-year-old in a Facebook post dated Sunday, March 28. He went on to lift the lid on his fiancee’s due date and the gender of his baby. He exclaimed in the same post, “We will be welcoming our first child, our son, in August!”

Though his baby boy is still months away from arriving, the former TLC personality was already gushing over his love for him. He declared, “We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited. #firstborn.”

Along with the exciting news, Rivera put out a stunning photo of Miller that saw her showing off her baby bump. Standing by a sea shore under wooden dock, the 33-year-old sports marketing agent wore a black flowing cloth and covered her hair with cheetah-patterned scarf. Black glasses adorned her face.

Rivera and Miller went public with their romantic relationship in May 2019, months after his split from Fernanda Flores. He and Flores finalized their divorce in March of 2020 with her declaring her new status via Instagram. “Officially single! By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” she posted. “This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

Three months afterward, Rivera proposed to Miller. On June 18, he posted a picture of him holding Miller’s hand while she flaunted her engagement ring. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he wrote in the caption.