Japanese man who cyber-bullied Netflix star ordered to pay £60 over her suicide

A Japanese man has been charged with online abuse of a professional woman wrestler who was the star of an internationally fêted Netflix reality show that was cancelled in May last year after she died by suicide.

Wrestler Hana Kimura, who featured in the Netflix show Terrace House, had posted a progression of status messages complaining of severe cyber-bullying. Police said the man, who has not been named, had posted messages on Kimura’s social media account stating “You have such an awful personality”, “Is your life worth living?” and “Hey, hey. When will you die?”

Under Japanese law, the maximum penalty that can be imposed under this charge is 9,999 yen. On Tuesday, a Tokyo court issued an order to fine the guilty party 9,000 yen (£60). Under a much more serious charge of “defamation” an individual can be fined up to 500,000 yen (approx £3,200).

Though it’s not clear why the lighter sentence was applied under the present circumstance, the punishment has prompted concerns from some on Twitter stating that it was too light.

One user wrote, “I wanna speak on the situation, but if I do.. I am 100% gonna get banned again.. I’m at this point of frustration where I don’t have the words to explain how angry I am. It makes me sick.. Hana, you deserved so much better, you should still be here. Love&miss you.”

The Netflix reality show followed six youngsters who lived together in one house in Japan. It had, as of late, acquired a huge following for its interactions between cast members and its lack of drama as compared to other reality TV shows.