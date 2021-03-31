Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Talk About Being Sexually Attracted to Women

WENN/Derrick Salters

The wife of Will Smith shares on ‘Red Talk Table’ that she is also ‘swooned a lot’ over other women, recalling that she has ‘been infatuated with a woman’ two times in her life.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith got candid in a new episode of their Facebook talk show “Red Talk Table”. In a clip from the Wednesday, March 31 episode of the talk show, the mother-daughter duo discussed them being sexually attracted to women.

“I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented,’ ” admitted Willow. Her mom responded that she could actually see the 20-year-old singer “falling in love with a woman one day.”

Despite that, Willow mentioned that she wouldn’t date a woman anytime soon. “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen, because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.”

Jada herself shared that she was also “swooned a lot” over other women. “Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” the “Girls Trip” actress revealed. However, she noted that it was “early, early on” in her twenties before she married Will Smith in 1997.

Prior to this, Willow expressed her desire to have a polyamory relationship with a man and a woman. “That feeling of ‘You’re my one and my only, there’s no else,’ for me – that would not work,” she confessed in a 2019 interview. The “Wait a Minute!” singer added, “Monogamy, I feel — this is just personally, just for me — I feel actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity. Just jealousy, you know what I mean?”

She went on saying, “I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences.”

“I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more,” the younger sister of Jaden Smith concluded.