Jackie Bradley Jr. pens thank you letter to Red Sox fans

Jackie Bradley Jr. is preparing for Opening Day with a different team for the first time in his career.

With the start of the 2021 season just one day away, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder penned a letter to Boston Red Sox fans in The Players’ Tribune, thanking them for their support over the years.

“The relationships I’ve made over the years, both on and off the field, have helped me to become the player and person I am today — and I’m so grateful for that,” Bradley Jr. wrote. “So before each of us officially turns the page to our next chapter, I just wanted to say: Red Sox Nation, thank you. “It was an honor.”

Bradley Jr. signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers during the offseason after eight major-league seasons with the Red Sox. The 30-year-old was named ALCS MVP in 2018 and helped Boston capture a World Series that year. He was also named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove during his tenure with the Red Sox.

Bradley Jr. primarily played center field in Boston, but is listed on the Brewers’ depth chart as a right fielder. Lorenzo Cain has patrolled center in Milwaukee since 2018.

In 10 spring training games with the Brewers, Bradley Jr. slashed .231/.310/.269 with six hits and three RBI.