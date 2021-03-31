Investigators won’t reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed on Wednesday that investigators have determined the cause of the single-car accident involving golf icon Tiger Woods that occurred on the morning of Feb. 23.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and TMZ Sports, however, Villanueva explained that he won’t be revealing the details of the accident because of unspecified privacy concerns.

“A cause has been determined; the investigation has concluded,” Villanueva said.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel … There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Back on Feb. 24, Villanueva said there was no evidence Woods was impaired at the time of the wreck, and that he did not expect the 45-year-old would face any criminal charges. Detectives ultimately obtained a warrant for the black box from Woods’ SUV, and an affidavit unveiled that a man said he found Woods unconscious inside the vehicle shortly after the accident. Woods has reportedly said he did not remember driving that morning.

“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva added. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

TMZ reports investigators believe Woods “never hit the brakes as he spun off the road” and found evidence that suggests he “accelerated and was speeding” seconds before the crash. They did not, however, seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood.

Woods suffered shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg that were stabilized via emergency surgery. The status of his golf career is unclear as March concludes.