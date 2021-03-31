Indian crypto users suspect Flipkart’s Bitcoin announcement is an April Fools joke By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto users suspect Flipkart’s Bitcoin announcement is an April Fools joke
Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company by sales, has said it will be accepting payments in what many suspect is an April Fools’ Day prank.
In an announcement on Twitter today at 11:30 pm India Standard Time, Flipkart said it would be accepting Bitcoin (BTC) “as a convenient mode of payment” for its online marketplace. However, many users have refused to accept the e-commerce company’s seemingly pro-crypto stance given the timing — at the time of publication, it is already April Fools’ Day in India.
