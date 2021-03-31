imToken Raises Over $30m in Series B Investment Round By CoinQuora

imToken Raises Over $30m in Series B Investment Round

  • imToken has raised $30 million in Series B investment.
  • Chinese capital firm Qiming conducted the Series B investment.
  • According to the company, it will use the $30 million to support its imToken 3.0 development.

Crypto wallet company imToken has raised not less than $30 million in a Series B funding round. Talking about the funding, Chinese venture capital firm Qiming conducted the Series B round program.

Based on a report, imToken has ended its round in Qiming’s Series B investment program. However, not only imToken but Qiming also invested in Chinese fintech companies including Meitu, Xiaomi (OTC:), and Megvil.

According to imToken, its $10 million Series A also attracted IDG Capital to take part in the round. Moreso, companies including Breyer Capital, Longling Capital, and Meitu’s CEO also joined…

