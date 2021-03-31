I Personally Think We Haven’t Talked Enough About Anthony Hopkins’ Instagrams And TikToks

When I think of Anthony Hopkins, I think of a serious actor and also find him just a lillll bit scary.
Like, I’m sorry, Sir Anthony, no offense, but that’s just the vibe I’ve gotten!!!
HOWEVER. I have recently been browsing his Instagram and TikTok, and I feel duped by life because he is not the man I thought he was. And now we all must discuss the real Anthony Hopkins.
And records himself making a series of funny faces.
And plays music on teeny, tiny guitars.
In fact, he seems to be really into this mask in general.
And honestly, I don’t even know what is going on here, but it exists in this world thanks to this man.
Basically, Anthony Hopkins is kinda weird!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND I LOVE IT!!!!!
