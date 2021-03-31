How to watch Mets games without cable: Full TV schedule, streams for 2021 Opening Day & more

Meet the Mets, meet the Mets, step right up and … watch the Mets.

The 2021 New York Mets had themselves quite the offseason: They acquired a new owner, a new GM and Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in their chief move, adding to an already talented core group of guys.

While Carrasco is starting the season on the shelf, the Mets are a lot of people’s sleeper pick to take home the NL East. Health permitting, they have as good a chance as any be in the division mix by the end of the year.

For those diehard Mets fans without the cord who want to catch the team’s romp through the NL East, you can check out viewing options below.

Mets on Opening Day

Opponent: Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

The Mets start their 2021 campaign on the road vs. the 2019 champion Washington Nationals, with Jacob deGrom taking the ball for the first game of the season.

Opposing deGrom will be Max Scherzer, entering the last year of his contract with Washington.

How to watch Mets games without cable

For those who cut the cord, there are some options to take in Metropolitan baseball in 2021. MLB’s blackout restrictions apply where applicable:

— If you’re in market, fuboTV carries SportsNet NY (SNY), the Mets’ RSN, but blackout restrictions apply. Meaning, if you are within the New York market for SNY, you can watch Mets baseball via fuboTV. But, for those out of market, you will not be able to watch Mets games on the streaming service, since fuboTV will not carry the out-of-market RSN.

— Hulu Live carries SNY, at a cost of $64.99 after the free trial.

— Inside of market, AT&T TV also carries Mets and all of the networks which broadcast nationally televised games: Fox, ESPN, MLB Network, FS1 and MLB Network. These are all part of the service’s “Choice” package for $84.99.

— Another alternative is YouTube TV, which also carries SNY in market. You can subscribe to YouTube TV at $64.99, which carries SNY in its base package.

— If you live outside of the New York TV market, you can watch games via MLB.TV. For $129.99 for the season, you can catch every game from every team, or $24.99 per month. You can also pick a single-team option for $109.99 a month. Keep in mind, if you are inside of the NYC market, Met games will be blacked out. Games will also be blacked out if you live outside of the Mets market, but inside of the market of teams the Mets are visiting.

— For nationally televised games, there are a few options with some exceptions: fuboTV, SlingTV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live Sports all carry ESPN, MLB Network and FS1.

Mets schedule 2021

The Mets start the 2021 season with a big chunk of NL East games, with 13 straight division games to kick off the year. The Mets also meet 1986 World Series opponent Red Sox in an interleague matchup near the end of April.

Fans in the New York Metro area will be able to catch most Mets games on SNY, with a few games nationally televised on FS1 and ESPN. You can also stream Mets games live with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

(All times Eastern.)