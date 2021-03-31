H&M confirms commitment to China after backlash By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M said on Wednesday its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining shoppers’ and partners’ trust following a recent backlash in the country against comments it made in 2020 on China’s Xinjiang region.

“We are dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of our customers, colleagues, and business partners in China,” the Swedish fashion retailer said in a statement on its website.

“By working together with stakeholders and partners, we believe we can take steps in our joint efforts to develop the fashion industry, as well as serve our customers and act in a respectful way,” it said.

