Hana Kimura death: Man charged and fined £59 over cyberbullying late Netflix star

A man has been charged and fined the equivalent of £59 for cyberbullying the late Hana Kimura.

The pro-wrestler and star of Netflix’s docu-soap Terrace House died aged 22 in May last year.

Local media reported that Kimura’s death followed online bullying over her behaviour on the show, which was broadcast on the country’s Fuji Television as well as on Netflix. Kimura’s death prompted widespread anger at the cyberbullying epidemic.

Yukio Hatoyama, Japan’s former prime minister, tweeted about Kimura’s death and said Japan should consider penalties for those who harass individuals online.

As reported by Metro.co.uk, a spokesman for Tokyo Prosecutors’ Office has now said they have made a “summary indictment against a man in his 20s” following Kimura’s death.

The man – who has not been named – reportedly sent messages via social media to the star, including: “You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?” and “Hey, hey. When will you die?”.

He has been charged with making public insults. According to a local report, as per Metro, a Tokyo court issued an order to fine the man 9,000 yen (approximately £59).

In the days before her death, Kimura shared a number of concerning posts on Twitter that appeared to reference her struggle with the vicious cyberbullying that she faced.

Kimura’s last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: “I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry.”

