Hailey Baldwin Matches Justin Bieber’s Peach Tattoo

Aside from getting the tattoo to honor her singer husband’s new single, the 24-year-old supermodel also creates #PeachesMakeupChallenge on Instagram and TikTok.

Hailey Baldwin has proven that she is such a supportive wife of Justin Bieber. Just one day after her singer husband debuted his own peach tattoo on social media, the supermodel followed suit by getting identical body art.

On Monday, March 29, the 24-year-old beauty took to Instagram Story to give a closer look at her new piece. The artwork could be seen being inked on the inner side of her left arm. She also gave credit to Doctor Woo, the same artist who recently tattooed the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker.

Hailey Baldwin matched Justin Bieber’s peach tattoo.

One day earlier, Hailey’s husband Justin made use of his own Instagram page to share pictures of his peach tat, which was permanently inked on his neck. The young couple got the tattoos to honor his latest single “Peaches”, which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin also created #PeachesMakeupChallenge on Instagram and TikTok to celebrate the new track. She posted a video of herself getting a soft, peachy-colored makeup look from makeup artist Adam Burrell while her man’s song played in the background. She captioned it, “My #Peaches inspired makeup tonight by Adam Burrell, show me yours! #PeachesMakeupChallenge #makeup.”

Not stopping there, Hailey also offered a heartfelt tribute to Justin following the release of his latest album “Justice”. She first kicked off her message, “My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special. Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply.”

“@justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday and I’m proud in a way words can’t describe,” the niece of Alec Baldwin further gushed on the photo-sharing platform. “#Justice is out now, hope the music is making you feel what I feel.”