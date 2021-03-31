Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Gabrielle Union’s Advice on Transition to Become Stepmom

Instagram

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress opens up about being a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s two teenage kids, claiming it helped her ‘learn so much’ about herself.

Gwyneth Paltrow has “learned so much” about herself since becoming a stepmother.

The 48-year-old actress – who has two children of her own, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin – became a stepmother in 2018 when she tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, who has teenage children Isabella and Brody from a previous relationship.

And Gwyneth has now opened up on learning how to be a good stepmother, which she said has been tough but has also helped her “learn so much” about herself.

Speaking to Gabrielle Union on a new episode of “The Goop Podcast“, she said, “I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S**t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?’ ”

“It’s been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them and I’ve learned so much about myself through the process.”

Gwyneth also asked Gabrielle – who is stepmother to her husband Dwyane Wade‘s children Zaire, 19, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven – how she made the transition to being a stepmother.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star – who has two-year-old daughter Kaavia with Dwyane – said, “(I just) tried to do the opposite of what I thought my stepmother did wrong or could have done better.”

“Whoever you are, just be consistent so everyone can get used to who the hell you are really and you’re not putting on an act and then the mask falls off.”

Gabrielle also advised staying “above the fray” and to avoid saying anything negative about your stepkids’ birth parents.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously said she had “no idea” if she was a good stepmother or not.

Speaking in 2019, she said, “I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

“My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I’m not his mother, he’s not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.”