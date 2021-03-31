Gwyneth Paltrow Describes Process of Becoming Stepmom as ‘Really Interesting Challenge’

Instagram

After sharing her experience in trying to figure out how to be a stepmother to husband Brad Falchuk’s two kids, the Goop founder gets helpful advice from fellow stepmom Gabrielle Union.

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up more about her blended family. A little over two years after marrying Brad Falchuk, the “Shakespeare in Love” star admitted that she described the process of her becoming a stepmother to her filmmaker husband’s two children as a “really interesting challenge.”

The 48-year-old reflected on her feelings of becoming a stepmother for the first time in the Monday, March 30 episode of “The Goop” podcast. Speaking to Gabrielle Union, she candidly confessed, “When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S**t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read.’ ”

The Oscar-winning actress, who tied the knot with the “American Horror Story” producer in 2018, continued sharing the questions running through her head during the initial period. “What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?” she spilled.

While having two children of her own, Gwyneth admitted that stepmotherhood was a brand new territory for her and did not mind the hassle. “It’s been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them,” she explained the reason why. “I’ve learned so much about myself through the process.”

The Goop founder then asked Gabrielle about her experience in becoming a stepmom to husband Dwyane Wade‘s children. On the subject, the “Bring It On” actress shared that she “tried to do the opposite of what I thought my stepmother did wrong or could have done better.”

Explaining further, Gabrielle went on to give Gwyneth guidance on stepmotherhood. The “L.A.’s Finest” star stated, “I tried to stay in my lane and just be consistent. Whoever you are, just be consistent so everyone can get used to who the hell you are, really. And you’re not putting on an act and then the mask falls off.”

“Be the consistent adult that is above the fray.” Gabrielle continued. “You say nothing negative about their real, you know, parents. Always praise, no matter how bad it may seem. Always praise.” She further told the ex-wife of Chris Martin, “If they say something bad, you shift, you know, back to praise.”