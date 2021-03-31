Grandpa Monster Is Revealed to Be Controversial Internet Star

FOX

Meanwhile, the new episode of the singing competition show sees Crab joining the other Group B contestants, including Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet, as the second wild card of season 5.

Kicking things off that night was Grandpa Monster. His clue package included a Santa hat and picture of someone doing the splits. He also claimed that once left alone in the wild without food, water or shelter. He took the stage to sing “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett that night. The panelists guessed that Grandpa Monster could be Kevin Hart, Jack Black or Jake Paul.

The next singer was Piglet, singing “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. His clues included a sign that read, “Don’t be a ball hog” with 3,528 rushing yards mentioned. He also put a knight in shining armor and a football helmet with a mustang on it. JC Chasez, Austin Mahone, Jordan Knight or Jonathan Knight were among those who were mentioned by the panelists.

Following it up was Black Swan. She hit the stage to belt out Shawn Mendes‘ “In My Blood”. She put courtrooms, a canoe and a penny as well as a nickel in her clue package. She also mentioned that her first crush was D’Angelo. The panelists thought Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan and Ashlee Simpson could be the real identity of Black Swan.

Chameleon then performed “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg. Among his clues were a graduation cap, cheese and a taxi with peaches on it. He also appeared to hint at LGBTQ+ equality in his clue package. Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade or 2 Chainz were among the guesses.

Concluding the night was the wildcard performance from Crab. He chose to sing “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers that night. In his clue package, Crab shared that being a star had always been his dream and he was blessed that he could live his dream. However, he hinted at family tragedy that he had to experience. The panelists threw names of some big stars including Bobby Brown, Lenny Kravitz and Johnny Gill.

It was time to reveal the results and Grandpa Monster was named to be the one who had to go home. Before he got to be unmasked in front of everyone, the judges made their final guesses. Robin Thicke named Johnny Manziel, Jenny McCarthy initially guessed Morgan Freeman but she then changed it to The Miz. Ken Jeong, meanwhile, changed from Emmitt Smith to Kevin Hart. As for Nicole Scherzinger, she initially guessed Cam Newton before changing it to Jake Paul.

Nicole was so close because Grandpa Monster was actually Jake’s brother Logan Paul.