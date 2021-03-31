Gonzaga opens as largest Final Four favorite in tourney history

There’s more. As of early Wednesday evening, the Bulldogs were 14-point favorites to topple the Bruins and earn a berth in the title game versus either the Houston Cougars or Baylor Bears. Baylor began Wednesday night as a five-point favorite to face Gonzaga in the championship contest, assuming BetOnline.ag’s predictions are accurate.

Gonzaga trounced the USC Trojans 85-66 in its Elite Eight matchup that wasn’t much of a battle outside of a handful of interesting minutes and has won every tournament game, to date, by double-digits. The Bulldogs are two victories away from becoming the eighth men’s team to win the tournament and championship with a perfect record.