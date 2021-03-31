Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate urges interstate tourists to ‘take a punt and book’ a holiday in Queensland despite COVID-19 cluster

The Gold Coast mayor is urging people from interstate to travel to Queensland despite parts of the state remaining under lockdown due to a COVID-19 cluster.

Tom Tate is pleading with holidaymakers to keep their plans in place this Easter break to help the region’s already struggling tourism industry.

Cr Tom Tate said interstate tourists should “take a punt and book” a plane ticket to the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate wants travellers to head north despite a COVID-19 outbreak. (Nine)

“That’s what I would do,” he said.

“I say to all of the people in Sydney and Melbourne, if I’m there wanting to come to the Gold Coast, I would get online and book.

“The weather’s great, there’s no lockdown here, come and enjoy the life on the Gold Coast.”

Unless there are new infections not linked to the two existing clusters, it’s expected the three-day will end at 5pm as planned.

Authorities are hopeful they have contained the spread of the virus after only two new cases of community transmission were revealed on Wednesday.

Cr Tate said cheap airfares – including Rex Airlines offering $79 one-way flights to the Gold Coast from Melbourne – should be the incentive southerners need.

“I would do it if they don’t want to miss out,” he said. “Mate, life is about taking a risk and having a go – that’s what the Gold Coast is built on.

“I’m saying the risk here is 79 bucks. If you can afford the 79 bucks, I’d have a crack at it. You’re not going to lose it.

“I wouldn’t want to be stuck in Melbourne for Easter.”

Long lines have been seen at the Gold Coast’s testing clinics, with some waiting hours this week. (9News)

Yesterday Ms Palaszczuk urged caution and said, “I can’t help people who have flights coming in on Thursday”.

“We have declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot, the Commonwealth has declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot, and other states and territories have done the same,” she said.

The Gold Coast’s $5.9 billion tourism industry has lost $3 billion during the pandemic, Destination Gold Coast says.